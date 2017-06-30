Mississippi legislator wants law to prevent monument vandals

The damaged side of the Mississippi Freedom Trail marker at Bryant's Grocery on Money Road is seen on Monday, June 26, 2017, in Money, Miss. In late April, vandals bludgeoned the sign, damaging the vinyl cover. Recently, someone removed the vinyl cover altogether. The marker memorializes the place where 14-year-old Emmett Till, allegedly whistled at store clerk Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, and was subsequently kidnapped and murdered by Bryant's husband, Roy Bryant, and brother-in-law, J.W. Milam, in 1955. The Greenwood Commonwealth, via AP Kathryn Eastburn