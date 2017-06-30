The Latest: Talks on pot bill appear to stall at deadline

The Latest on negotiations over a compromise marijuana bill in Massachusetts (all times local):
4:43 p.m.
With a self-imposed deadline about to pass, talks between the House and Senate over a compromise marijuana law appear to have stalled at the Statehouse.
A House-Senate conference committee met off and on Friday but there was no word on progress toward an agreement.
Legislative leaders had expressed confidence earlier in the week that a deal would be struck on a recreational marijuana bill by the Friday deadline.
Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo adjourned the House until Monday, meaning there could be no possible vote before next week.
The House wants to repeal and replace the voter-approved law and raise the tax on marijuana from 12 percent to 28 percent. The Senate favors more modest revisions.
11:47
10:19 a.m.
Talks between the House and Senate over a compromise marijuana law appear to have stalled even as lawmakers face a self-imposed deadline for delivering a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.
A House-Senate conference committee met privately until 8 p.m. Thursday but left the Statehouse with no agreement in hand. It was unclear if the panel planned further negotiations on Friday and neither chamber was scheduled to meet formally to vote on a compromise should one be reached.
Legislative leaders had earlier expressed confidence that a deal would be reached on a recreational marijuana bill by the Friday deadline.
The House wants to repeal and replace the voter-approved law and raise the tax on marijuana from 12 percent to 28 percent. The Senate favors a more modest set of revisions.
