The Latest: RI House speaker abruptly ends day's session

The Latest on the Rhode Island General Assembly (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has abruptly ended the House session for the day, as dozens of bills were awaiting action on what was expected to be the last day of the General Assembly session.
Mattiello made the announcement as the session began on Friday, and wished his colleagues a happy Fourth of July.
It was not clear when they would return or what prompted the action.
The Senate has not yet passed a $9.2 billion budget plan for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.
Senate spokesman Greg Pare says that chamber is moving forward.
___
1:30 p.m.
The Rhode Island General Assembly winds down its session with votes pending on a number of issues, including whether to take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders and whether to outlaw the use of cellphones while driving.
The Senate is expected to vote on a $9.2 billion budget plan to reduce car taxes and make cuts to close a $134 million shortfall. The budget takes effect in the fiscal year beginning Saturday.
Among the measures already sent to the governor for her signature is a measure to allow law enforcement access to an electronic database of prescription painkillers.
Both the House and Senate have passed bills to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick, but with some differences, so the bills must be reconciled.
