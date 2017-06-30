Alert issued at southeast Nebraska lake for toxic algae

State officials have issued a health alert for Rockford Lake in southeast Nebraska's Gage County.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday that testing of the lake earlier this week detected toxin levels produced by blue-green algal blooms.
Visitors to Rockford State Recreation Area should avoid full body contact activities such as swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping should be safe. Dog owners are urged to keep pets out of the water and not allow them to drink lake water.
Skin exposed to the toxin can develop rashes and blisters. Ingesting the toxin can cause headaches, nausea and muscular pain.
Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County also remains on health alert for a second week because of positive tests for the toxin.
