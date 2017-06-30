The Latest: Seat belt law affects people in backs of trucks

The Latest on new laws in Mississippi (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
A new Mississippi seat belt law could also snag people who ride unrestrained in the backs of trucks.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says Highway Patrol officers will start writing tickets to people who ride in the cargo area of trucks without wearing a factory-installed seat belt.
Starting Saturday, Mississippi is joining the majority of states that require seat belt use for all people in a car, truck or SUV — front seat and back. Violation carries a $25 fine.
Although the law does not specifically mention the beds of pickup trucks, it does say "every passenger" must wear a seat belt that was installed when the vehicle was made.
____
10:44 a.m.
A new law in Mississippi requires everyone in a car, truck or SUV to buckle up.
Starting Saturday, Mississippi is joining the majority of states that require seat belt use for all people in a vehicle, front seat and back. Violation carries a $25 fine.
Previous state law required seat belts for people in the front seat, and children younger than 7 in the back.
Saturday is the beginning of Mississippi's new budget year, and dozens of new laws are taking effect.
One of them doubles the penalties for people who commit crimes against law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency workers. It expands Mississippi's hate crimes law, which already enhances penalties for crimes committee because of a victim's race, religion, nation origin or gender.
Comments