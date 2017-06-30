Tulsa Police Department buys body cameras for its officers

An Oklahoma police department has purchased 450 body cameras for its officers.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2urP2Ha ) reports the Tulsa Police Department began testing the cameras in November.
Police Chief Chuck Jordan says the cameras will be issued to officers once technical steps, including training and hardware updates in police vehicles, have been completed.
Mayor G.T. Bynum says the department hopes to distribute the cameras to its officers at the end of 2017.
The cameras come after the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in September prompted residents' calls for transparency from the department.
Officer Betty Shelby was charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Crutcher, who was unarmed.
Prosecutors said Shelby went too far because Crutcher wasn't combative and had his hands up. Shelby was acquitted May 17.
