June 30, 2017 2:50 PM

NAACP seeks federal probe into police killing of black man

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The NAACP is calling on the Justice Department to investigate Indianapolis' police department following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Two officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department fired on 45-year-old Aaron Bailey early Thursday, killing him, after he crashed his car while fleeing a traffic stop.

Police have not released details on what prompted the fatal shooting.

Greater Indianapolis NAACP President Chrystal Ratcliffe said Friday the group wants "a credible investigation" into Bailey's killing. She says the NAACP also wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the "pattern and practice" of the department.

Ratcliffe says officers' use of excessive force "can no longer be tolerated."

Local community leaders planned a Friday afternoon rally in downtown Indianapolis to call for justice in Bailey's killing.

