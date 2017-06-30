Vermont official: Bound by law to turn over voter file

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos, a Democrat, said Friday his office is bound by law to provide publicly available voter information to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections but his office will not provide voters' birth dates, Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers to the panel.
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to the secretaries of state this week requesting a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state law allows it to be public. The request also was for birth dates, the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions and military status.
Some Democratic election officials have refused to comply, out of privacy concerns and what they say are false notions of fraud.
Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without citing evidence, that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally.
Condos said Friday that there is no evidence of the kind of fraud alleged by Trump.
"I believe these unproven claims are an effort to set the stage to weaken our democratic process through a systematic national effort of voter suppression and intimidation," he said.
He said, however, that he is bound by law to provide the state's publicly available voter file, which doesn't contain birth dates or Social Security numbers, as long as he gets a signed affidavit from the commission chairman first that states the file will not be used for a commercial purpose, as required by Vermont law.
Virginia's governor and the secretaries of state in California and Kentucky, all Democrats, have said they will not share the information.
Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence, who is chairing the commission, said no one on the 10-member commission, which includes four Democrats, objected to the request, the intent of which he described as "fact-finding."
Condos suggested the commission examine at least a dozen other issues if it's truly interested in the integrity of elections, such as foreign interference and attacks on the country's voting systems; updating election equipment; requiring election audits; and providing expanded early voting opportunities.
