June 30, 2017 1:39 PM

Cuomo: NY won't comply with Trump commission on voting fraud

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The state of New York won't hand over identifying information about its voters to President Donald Trump's commission investigating voter fraud.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday his decision not to comply with the commission's request for information. Officials in California, Kentucky and Virginia have also said they will not submit the information.

Cuomo says New York law prohibits the disclosure of sensitive voter information, as well as attempts to harass voters.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity on Wednesday asked states to submit information including voter names, birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and voter history, as long as it isn't prohibited by state law.

Cuomo says the commission should have better things to do than work on what he calls "debunked theories of voter fraud."

