Rhode Island General Assembly works to wrap up 2017 session

The Rhode Island General Assembly winds down its session with votes pending on a number of issues, including whether to take guns away from people on domestic restraining orders and whether to outlaw the use of cellphones while driving.
The Senate is expected to vote on a $9.2 billion budget plan to reduce car taxes and make cuts to close a $134 million shortfall. The budget takes effect in the fiscal year beginning Saturday.
Among the measures already sent to the governor for her signature is a measure to allow law enforcement access to an electronic database of prescription painkillers.
Both the House and Senate have passed bills to mandate paid time off for workers who call in sick, but with some differences, so the bills must be reconciled.
