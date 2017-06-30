More Politics News

June 30, 2017 1:27 PM

Public Service Company of Oklahoma seeks rate increase

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has filed a rate increase request that would raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by $14.

The request filed Friday with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission asks to raise rates by 11 percent, or $156 million, after the company spent more than $625 million on new infrastructure and other equipment and to comply with federal environmental regulations.

PSO says in a news release that current rates are based on costs from 2014 and 2015 and don't include the recent investments.

PSO is the state's second-largest power company with about 545,000 customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

