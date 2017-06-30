More Politics News

June 30, 2017 1:27 PM

Abused 4-year-old rescued in Mexico City may be US citizen

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Mexico City's prosecutor's office says that a 4-year-old boy who was found chained, malnourished and beaten in an apartment may be a U.S. citizen.

The office said in a statement Thursday that it has asked for assistance from the U.S. Embassy in determining the boy's citizenship.

Authorities rescued the boy Tuesday and arrested two people identified as an aunt and uncle in a neighborhood north of downtown. The child was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries.

A photograph released by authorities showed a silver chain binding his thin legs.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

