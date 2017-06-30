More Politics News

June 30, 2017 1:23 PM

As expected, Brock leaves North Carolina Senate for new job

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

A North Carolina state senator has resigned because he's joining a state commission that hears unemployment insurance benefit claim appeals.

Republican Sen. Andrew Brock of Mocksville stepped down Friday from the seat he's held since 2003. Brock's departure became public Wednesday when the legislature's annual appointments bill had Senate leader Phil Berger choosing him for a four-year term on the Board of Review starting July 1.

State law gave Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper first crack at filling the board's expected vacancy, but the submission deadline passed. That gave Berger the power to name someone for the position and its $124,000 salary.

Republicans in Brock's district — covering parts of Iredell and Rowan counties and all of Davie County — will choose someone to serve out his Senate term through 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos