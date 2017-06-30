As expected, Brock leaves North Carolina Senate for new job

A North Carolina state senator has resigned because he's joining a state commission that hears unemployment insurance benefit claim appeals.
Republican Sen. Andrew Brock of Mocksville stepped down Friday from the seat he's held since 2003. Brock's departure became public Wednesday when the legislature's annual appointments bill had Senate leader Phil Berger choosing him for a four-year term on the Board of Review starting July 1.
State law gave Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper first crack at filling the board's expected vacancy, but the submission deadline passed. That gave Berger the power to name someone for the position and its $124,000 salary.
Republicans in Brock's district — covering parts of Iredell and Rowan counties and all of Davie County — will choose someone to serve out his Senate term through 2018.
