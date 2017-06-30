Can mention of Kim K help make legal point? Roberts says yes

FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts prepares to speak at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College of Law's judicial conference and speaker series in Lexington, Ky. Roberts said pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but he warns they carry some risk. Roberts discussed his role on the Supreme Court on Friday, June 30 in Lancaster, Pa., at a meeting of the Judicial Conference of the District of Columbia Circuit. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo