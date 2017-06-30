Former Indiana state senator sells land to state agency

A former state senator has sold almost 425 acres of woods in north-central Indiana to the state Department of Natural Resources, which will eventually open the land to the public.
The Kokomo Tribune (http://bit.ly/2stT4xw ) reports that 74-year-old Gary Dillon made the deal in December for $670,000.
The land near Peru was placed under a life estate, which means Dillon retains management rights to the property until his death. Public access to the site is currently limited to education visits by schools, scouting and other small groups that require Dillon's approval.
Dan Ernst is an assistant state forester for the department's division of forestry. He says once the department has full rights to the land, it will likely be home to walking trails and low-impact recreational opportunities available to the public.
Comments