More Politics News

June 30, 2017 1:19 PM

Groups challenge US plan to lift grizzly bear protections

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

At least three different legal challenges launched Friday against the U.S. government's decision to lift protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area that have been in place for more than 40 years.

Some of the groups involved are the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Center for Biological Diversity, The Humane Society and WildEarth Guardians. They sent 60-day notices of their intent to sue to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Some of the groups say the decision to lift grizzly bear protections this summer is flawed because it only involves Yellowstone rather than the West as a whole.

There are an estimated 700 grizzlies in the Yellowstone area that includes northwestern Wyoming, southwestern Montana and eastern Idaho.

The Justice Department didn't immediately respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos