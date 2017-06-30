More Politics News

June 30, 2017 12:00 PM

New Mexico to run new anti-texting while driving ad in July

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has announced the state will run a new anti-texting while driving ad in July.

The Department of Transportation released Friday the ad features a woman who answers a text message while behind the wheel and kills a child crossing the street.

The new ad comes amid an advertising blitz aimed at combatting drunken driving in the state.

Martinez signed a measure in 2014 that prohibits texting while driving in New Mexico, except when seeking medical or other emergency help.

