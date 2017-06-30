More Politics News

June 30, 2017 10:42 AM

Nebraska State Patrol head fired; 6 others placed on leave

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has fired the head of the Nebraska State Patrol and placed six other employees on paid administrative leave after an investigation found "inappropriate conduct" by senior staffers.

Ricketts announced Friday that he had fired Col. Brad Rice as the patrol's superintendent. He says a state investigator has turned over his findings to the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office, but declined to discuss what the review found.

Ricketts ordered a review of the patrol's policies and procedures following criticism of how the patrol handled an October fatal crash in Sheridan County that involved a trooper.

Ricketts says he has appointed Maj. Russ Stanczyk as the patrol's interim director.

