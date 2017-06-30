More Politics News

June 30, 2017 10:40 AM

NYPD must start using email for information law requests

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A judge says the New York Police Department must start using up-to-date technology to respond to freedom of information law requests.

NYPD must accept and respond to information law requests and appeals by email, and provide electronic versions of records if applicable.

A settlement was reached Thursday in a lawsuit filed by law student Keegan Stephan, who sought records related to the department's use of long range acoustic devices.

He filed a federal lawsuit challenging police use of the devices at a protest after a grand jury declined to indict officers involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The judge ruled police must release recordings from Dec. 4 and 5, 2014, and a chart reflecting dates and times it used the technology between 2011 and Dec. 12, 2014.

