June 30, 2017 10:36 AM

Court: Dem appointee can sue Iowa over alleged GOP reprisals

The Associated Press
IOWA CITY, Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court says a Democratic-appointed state official can seek damages from the state over former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad's decision to cut his pay and criticize his performance.

The court ruled 4-3 Friday that former Iowa Workers' Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey can bring claims alleging that his property and liberty interests "have been violated by the partisan motivation of the defendants."

The court says it's not taking a position on the merits of Godfrey's claims.

The ruling is the first time the court has allowed lawsuits seeking money damages under the Iowa Constitution. Dissenting justices say the ruling may have "far-reaching effects" and prompt scores of lawsuits by inmates.

When Branstad was elected governor in 2010, he asked Godfrey to resign. After Godfrey refused, Branstad cut his pay by $40,000 and painted Godfrey as anti-business.

