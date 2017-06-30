Unbowed 'Julius Caesar' director urges artists 'take risks'

FILE - In this June 6, 2016 file photo, Oskar Eustis attends the 2016 Public Theater Gala Benefit "United States of Shakespeare" at the Delacorte Theater in New York. The theater director who endured death threats and lost corporate sponsors after staging a Donald Trump-inspired version of “Julius Caesar” has a message to artists fearful of any backlash - don’t flinch. “We can’t allow ourselves to feel overwhelmed. We can’t allow ourselves to feel we’re completely isolated. We’re not,” Eustis, the artistic director of The Public Theatre, tells The Associated Press. Photo by Andy Kropa