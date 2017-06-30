More Politics News

June 30, 2017 8:40 AM

Birmingham schools sue to block charter school

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Birmingham's school board is trying to block the opening of a charter school in the city.

The board has filed suit against the Alabama Public Charter School Commission to prevent STAR Academy from operating in the city.

The local board denied a charter to start the school, and al.com reports that the suit claims the state commission improperly overruled that decision.

STAR Academy plans to open in Birmingham during the school year beginning in 2018. It intends to have about 250 students in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade.

Alabama's charter school law was enacted in 2015. Alabama's first public charter school is scheduled to open in Mobile in August.

