More Politics News

June 30, 2017 8:19 AM

Sheriff: Man shot, killed after taking deputy's stun gun

The Associated Press
DELTONA, Fla.

A man who authorities say took a Florida deputy's stun gun was shot and killed by another law enforcement officer.

A Daytona Beach News-Journal report says Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said body camera video showed the man resisting arrest Thursday afternoon at a gas station convenience store.

The sheriff's office said deputies had found the man with drug paraphernalia in the Deltona store's bathroom.

Chitwood said that during the attempted arrest, the man grabbed one deputy's stun gun. Another deputy then fatally shot him.

The man's name was not released. Chitwood said the deputy who fired his gun was placed on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos