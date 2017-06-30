More Politics News

June 30, 2017 7:11 AM

Deputy shoots and kills suspect during narcotics operation

The Associated Press
MARIETTA, Ga.

Authorities in Georgia say a deputy shot and killed a suspect as officers served a drug warrant at an apartment complex outside Atlanta.

Cobb County sheriff's Lt. Col. Robert Quigley tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the suspect was shot Thursday night after he tried to hit deputies with his car.

Authorities say the shooting happened as an undercover narcotics unit was trying to serve the warrant at an apartment complex in the Marietta area, just northwest of Atlanta.

Quigley said none of the officers sustained any major injuries. He said drugs and guns were recovered inside an apartment.

The sheriff's department hasn't released the race of the deputy and suspect or their identities.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says the agency is investigating the shooting.

