U.N peacekeepers stand guard at a gate after some Greek and Turkish Cypriot supporters of peace entered inside the buffer zone during a protest calling on the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island, at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divides the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Several hundred Greek and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
June 30, 2017 5:19 AM

UN chief joins Cyprus peace talks to help clear logjam

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has joined high-level talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus amid hopes he can help nudge rival sides toward a breakthrough.

Two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have made no real progress on the core issue of the island's future security that could unlock an overall peace accord.

Guterres will on Thursday sound out Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and top diplomats from Cyprus' "guarantors" — Greece, Turkey and Britain — on ways to bridge gaps preventing progress.

Turkey is rebuffing Greek Cypriot calls to remove all troops from breakaway northern Cyprus after reunification. It insists that any peace accord should grant Turkish citizens the right to relocate and transfer money, services and goods to the island.

