President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Susan Walsh AP Photo

More Politics News

June 30, 2017 3:37 AM

GOP may keep Obama tax on wealthy in bid to save health bill

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Top Senate Republicans hoping to rescue their push to repeal President Barack Obama's health care overhaul may try doing it by preserving one of his tax boosts on the rich.

It's a break from dogma by a party that has long reviled tax boosts, and most things achieved by Obama. But it could help attract votes from moderate Republican senators.

And it underscores Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's feverish effort to yank one of his and President Donald Trump's foremost priorities from the brink of defeat.

The money would instead be used to bolster their proposed health care subsidies for lower-income people.

In a bid for conservative support, Senate leaders are also considering an amendment to let insurers offer plans with low premiums and scant benefits.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos