More Politics News

June 30, 2017 2:34 AM

Vermont county shepherds state-approved region energy plan

The Associated Press
BENNINGTON, Vt.

A county in Vermont has an energy plan that is the first to be certified by the state Department of Public Service.

The Bennington Banner reports (http://bit.ly/2smmMJt ) the Bennington County Regional Commission received approval on their regional energy plan June 21. The new certification allows the BCRC to review and approve energy plans from towns in the region.

BCRC Executive Director Jim Sullivan says the commission is now working with six towns to prepare municipal energy plans, including Bennington and Dorset. The municipal plans could define locations for solar or wind energy projects from the already-outlined regional plan.

Sullivan says the larger goal of the plan is thinking through how to meet Vermont's long-term energy goals by measuring energy use in the region and proposing efficiency initiatives.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos