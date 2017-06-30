More Politics News

June 30, 2017 2:29 AM

New Jersey borough to dissolve police force, share policing

The Associated Press
MINOTOLA, N.J.

A New Jersey borough is dissolving its police department and relying on a neighboring community for law enforcement.

Buena Borough is meeting with Franklin Township to discuss the terms of the deal that will provide police from the neighboring township to patrol Buena. The borough will pay at least $750,000 a year for five years to Franklin as part of the deal.

Buena has been dealing with revenue shortfalls for some time, and one of the borough's largest expenses was their police department. Mayor David Zappariello says declining revenues means that resources are stretched thin to help protect officers.

The two communities agreed to give first hiring preference for five new officer roles being created to Buena officers whose jobs are being eliminated.

