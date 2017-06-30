Medical device maker to expand, create 57 new jobs

A medical device maker plans to expand its operations in Virginia and create 57 new jobs.
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Thermo Fisher Scientific will spend $9.5 million expanding its clinical diagnostic operation in Frederick County.
McAuliffe said Virginia beat out California for the project. The governor approved a $110,000 grant for the company, which will also receive state aide through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
The company currently employs more than 300 people at the Frederick County site.
