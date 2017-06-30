Stalemate continues, government shutdown deadline nears

New Jersey lawmakers will try again to pass a nearly $35 billion budget on Friday, hours before a midnight deadline to avert a state government shutdown and as Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Senate Democrats disagree with the Assembly Democratic speaker.
The Assembly and Senate are set to resume consideration of the spending plan despite Christie and Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney's stalemate with Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto.
Prieto has refused to post a bill backed by Christie and Sweeney that would overhaul the state's largest health insurer.
The parties agree on the underlying budget and a Christie proposal to shore up the pension by transferring it to the lottery, but Christie says he wants the proposal affecting Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. Sweeney says it's worth sending Christie a Senate-drafted bill on Horizon, which Prieto and the insurer oppose.
Prieto answered in the affirmative when asked if he would stake his speakership on preventing a vote on the bill.
"I tell you, for good conscience and doing the right thing the answer would be yes," Prieto said.
He got only 24 votes out of a 52-member Democratic caucus when he posted the budget for a vote on Thursday. Many Democrats failed to register a vote, and Prieto canceled the session.
Christie, who is facing his final budget as governor and has said Prieto would shoulder the blame for any potential shutdown, told his Cabinet to prepare for closing down.
The shutdown would hit just before the Fourth of July holiday and would mean state parks and nonessential services like the Motor Vehicles Commission would be shuttered.
"I don't want to see Speaker Prieto kicking people out of Liberty State Park for Fourth of July this weekend," Christie said at a news conference Thursday. "I don't want see Speaker Prieto stopping people from going to Island Beach State Park this weekend during Fourth of July weekend, but this is purely up to him."
Prieto said blame for a shutdown lies with the Assembly lawmakers who failed to support a budget that came through a Democrat-controlled committee and includes about $350 million in Democratic spending priorities.
"Whoever doesn't vote for this budget will be voting for a government shutdown," Prieto said.
Sweeney on Thursday pushed through passage of the Senate Horizon bill and called on the Assembly to approve it.
In 2006, when the government shut down under Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine, road construction projects were required to wind down. Motor vehicle offices shuttered and about 45,000 state employees were furloughed. State courts were closed for anything but emergencies.
State-run parks, beaches and historic sites remained open through the July Fourth holiday but closed afterward.
Christie said Thursday that if a deal isn't reached then parks would be closed for the weekend before the holiday.
Horizon has strongly fought back against the Christie proposal with an onslaught of lobbying. The nonprofit says using the surplus would lead to higher rates for its members.
The Senate approved a different version of Christie's initial proposal that Christie, unveiled in February.
Rather than tapping directly into Horizon's surplus, it requires that state insurance commissioner set a range for Horizon's surplus. When the top limit is exceeded, then the excess cash would go toward programs to benefit the public and policyholders under the Senate bill.
