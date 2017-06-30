More Politics News

June 30, 2017 12:09 AM

Ohio budget opens bachelor's options at community colleges

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's community colleges could request to offer bachelor's degrees in certain circumstances under provisions of the state budget bill before Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

The Springfield News-Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2tuKovC ) the bill would allow the chancellor of higher education to approve applied bachelor's degree programs at a community college if the school can demonstrate the degree would serve a workforce need or a growing long-term need. Unusual degree programs that demonstrate "a unique approach" also would be eligible.

Traditionally, bachelor's degrees are only available at four-year colleges and universities.

Community colleges also could increase general and instructional fees by no more than $10 per credit hour under the legislation, as long as the increases funded academic support and programming, career services or need-based financial aid. Room and board could not increase.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos