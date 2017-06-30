Statue honoring former governor to be dedicated Friday

A New Hampshire governor who served as the first leader of the Social Security Administration and U.S. ambassador to Britain during World War II is being honored with a bronze statue outside the state library.
Republican Gov. John Gilbert Winant killed himself in 1947 after battling with depression and massive debt. Members of a group that raised money for his statue say they hope it raises awareness of not only Winant's bipartisan spirit and commitment to labor and social issues, but the importance of mental health.
The bronze statue, being dedicated Friday, shows Winant with hat and coat in hand, inviting passers-by to join him on a bench.
Speakers at the ceremony include Winant's grandson, John Winant, Jr., and Harriet Cross, the British Consul General to New England.
Comments