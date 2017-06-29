Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army of the Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
June 29, 2017 10:36 PM

Xi asserts authority over Hong Kong in PLA troop inspection

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

President Xi Jinping has inspected troops based in Hong Kong as he asserts Chinese authority over the former British colony China took control of 20 years ago.

Xi rode in an open-top jeep past rows of soldiers lined up on an airstrip on his visit Friday to the People's Liberation Army garrison. He called out "Salute all the comrades" and "Salute to your dedication" as he rode by each of the 20 troop formations.

Armored personnel carriers, combat vehicles, helicopters and other pieces of military hardware were arrayed behind the troops.

It was a rare display of the Chinese military's might in Hong Kong, where it normally maintains a low-key presence.

