Appeals court halts release of terror suspect in Colorado

A court has barred the release of a man detained for 5½ years for allegedly providing material support to an Uzbek terror organization.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/LSakxZ the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals issued its temporary stay at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office, which appealed a federal judge's order to release Jamshid Muhtorov. The appeals court will hold a hearing Monday.
Muhtorov argues his right to a speedy trial has been violated, and on June 23, a federal judge ordered his release before trial.
Muhtorov, whose trial is expected to begin early next year, is accused of supporting the Islamic Jihad Union and communicating with its website administrator. He denied the allegations after his January 2012 arrest, saying he was going to visit family in Uzbekistan.
