June 29, 2017 10:36 PM

Police: Armed man threatening to jump off a Phoenix overpass

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Authorities say a Phoenix freeway is closed in both directions because of an armed man who reportedly is threatening to jump off the pedestrian overpass.

Phoenix police and fire department officials are trying to talk to the man to get him to surrender peacefully.

The incident began about 6 p.m. Thursday.

There's no immediate word on the man's name, age and why he is threatening suicide.

Authorities say the man reportedly is hanging from the Maryland Avenue overpass over Interstate 17 and the incident has backed up rush-hour traffic for miles.

Southbound traffic on I-17 is stopped near Glendale Road with northbound traffic stopped near Bethany Home Road.

