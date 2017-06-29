More Politics News

June 29, 2017 10:04 PM

Highlights of Pennsylvania's budget agreement

The Associated Press

Highlights of a bipartisan spending plan for the 2017-18 budget year that starts Saturday:

THE BIG PICTURE

—Increases spending through the state's main bank account to $32 billion. Including approximately $400 million to go on the just-ending fiscal year's books, the plan approves about $870 million in spending, or almost 3 percent, above the last enacted budget of just over $31.5 billion.

—Lacks legislation to fund it and requires more than $2 billion in yet-to-be-identified cash to balance, according to lawmakers.

SPECIFICS

— Plans to merge the Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole into a new Department of Criminal Justice.

— Plans to merge the Human Services and Health departments, but keep the Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs departments separate.

EDUCATION

— Increases aid for public school operations and instruction by $100 million, an increase of nearly 2 percent to $6 billion.

— Increases early-childhood education funding by $30 million, an increase of 15 percent to $226 million.

— Increases special education funding by $25 million, an increase of 2 percent to above $1.1 billion.

— Holds higher education funding flat at $1.6 billion.

DEPARTMENT SPENDING

— EDUCATION: Grows 3.5 percent to $12.2 billion.

— HUMAN SERVICES: Cut 2 percent to $12.1 billion.

— PRISONS AND PAROLE: Cut by less than 1 percent to $2.5 billion.

— COURTS: Held flat at $355.5 million.

— GENERAL ASSEMBLY: Grows 5 percent to $325 million.

— ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: Cut by less than 1 percent to $148 million.

— ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE: Held flat at $96 million.

