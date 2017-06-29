More Politics News

June 29, 2017 8:48 PM

Law alerts authorities when criminals seek gun permits

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A new Hawaii law requires notifying law enforcement when someone prohibited from owning a firearm tries to get a gun permit.

Gov. David Ige signed the bill Thursday.

Under the law, if someone prohibited from owning a firearm tries to get a permit, law enforcement must be notified within 24 hours.

Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt says in a statement that if someone tries to buy a gun and is denied, that's a red flag that a felon or domestic abuser is trying to become armed. He says these laws help stop them before they buy guns elsewhere.

The group says other states including Tennessee and Washington state have recently passed similar bills.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos