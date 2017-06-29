More Politics News

June 29, 2017 7:46 PM

Nevada state senator's wife admits 3rd DUI, gets treatment

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

A Nevada state senator's wife with two previous drunk driving convictions was sentenced to alcohol treatment after acknowledging to a judge she was driving under the influence when she was stopped and arrested in January.

The Gardnerville Record-Courier reports (http://bit.ly/2sWDCxg ) that if 52-year-old Sherese Settelmeyer completes treatment within five years, her driving under the influence conviction will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

If she fails it, she will face one to six years in prison and fine of up to $5,000.

Settelmeyer was previously convicted of driving under the influence in 2010 and 2013.

Defense attorney Ron Cauley says she is legally qualified and a classic candidate for the sentence reduction program.

She is the wife of Sen. James Settelmeyer of Minden, south of Carson City.

