Regulators set a $20 per megawatt hour for solar project

Montana utility regulators say NorthWestern Energy would have to pay about $20 per megawatt hour for electricity from a proposed 80-megawatt solar power project near Billings.
MTSun LLC had initially proposed a rate of nearly $64 and in late November and rejected NorthWestern's offer of about $43.50. NorthWestern is required to buy power from such renewable facilities at a rate that it would otherwise cost the utility to generate the energy. If they can't agree on a rate, the Public Service Commission sets it.
The PSC authorized the 10-year contract Thursday, a week after voting to cap contracts at 10 years. Previous contracts could run up to 25 years.
The Montana Consumer Counsel testified the longer contracts locked in potentially unfair rates that are passed on to NorthWestern's customers.
Developer Mark Klein told The Billings Gazette (http://bit.ly/2trL8Rz) such a short-term contract makes it difficult to recoup the investment.
