June 29, 2017 5:59 PM

Nebraska roads, aeronautics agencies formally merge into DOT

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska's roads and aeronautics agencies are formally merging into a new state Department of Transportation.

Gov. Pete Ricketts unveiled the new agency's name and logo Thursday outside the building that has served as the Department of Roads' main headquarters.

Nebraska had been the nation's only state without a Department of Transportation. Ricketts says combining the agencies will allow the state to streamline many of its services for roads, runways and other transportation infrastructure.

Kyle Schneweis, the agency's director, says the change will save approximately $100,000 in administrative costs, and he expects the savings to increase over time.

The merger officially goes into effect on Saturday, the start of the new fiscal year.

