Trump's crude tweets: Would anyone else be fired?

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an energy roundtable with tribal, state and local leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump’s latest tweets attacking a female TV host would get him fired, or at least reprimanded if he was a regular person or even regular CEO. Of course, he isn’t. But experts say it’s a mistake to think that because the president is getting away with sending out crude tweets, others would too. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo