2 surrender on animal cruelty charges in horse neglect case

Two people have been charged with animal cruelty in a horse neglect case described by a New Hampshire police chief as "abhorrent."
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sVQNhL ) Anthony Costine and Spring Romer surrendered to police on Tuesday after four horses were found in bad condition in Deering last week.
Deering Police Chief James Pushee said the barn where the horses were found was bad as he's ever seen. Neighbors said the horses may have been locked inside for more than a year.
Costine and Romer were released on bail and are scheduled for a court appearance on July 27.
The horses are being treated at a nearby shelter for abused animals.
