Family of Arizona man fatally shot by police awarded $1.5M

The Phoenix City Council approved a $1.5 million settlement with the family of an unarmed man who was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer in 2014.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2sm2dgf ) the city council approved the settlement Wednesday on a 7-2 vote in the case of 34-year-old Rumain Brisbon who was shot by officer Mark Rine on Dec. 2, 2014, in an apartment-complex parking lot.
Councilman Sal DiCiccio opposed the settlement at the meeting, saying Rine's actions were justified. Councilman Jim Waring also voted against the settlement, but did not give a statement explaining his vote at the meeting.
The man's family members filed several wrongful-death lawsuits against the city in 2015.
