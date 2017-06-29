More Politics News

June 29, 2017 3:04 PM

US Border Patrol agents find 3 bodies along Texas border

The Associated Press
EDINBURG, Texas

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents have found the bodies of three people who appear to have succumbed to extreme temperatures as they attempted to enter the country illegally.

Authorities with the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley sector said in a statement Thursday that the three people were found separately in the last week.

Two bodies were found on ranches near Falfurrias. One victim appears to be Salvadoran.

Authorities discovered a third body and a cellphone south of Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park near Mission. The victim is believed to be a Guatemalan woman.

None of the remains has been identified.

The Border Patrol regularly issues warnings on the hazards to immigrants who attempt to cross the border, particularly in the summer amid searing temperatures.

