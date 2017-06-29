Delaware Gov. says Republican budget compromise unacceptable

Republican lawmakers say they're willing to go along with tax increases to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday if Democrats agree to certain conditions. But Democratic Gov. John Carney says the GOP proposal is unacceptable.
Republicans unveiled the proposal Thursday, one day after the Democratic-led budget committee approved $51 million in spending cuts and zeroed out spending for an annual package of grants to nonprofit groups, community agencies and volunteer fire companies, a move that set off a political firestorm.
Republicans said they're willing to support raising personal income tax rates and increasing eligibility requirements for additional personal credits, but not Carney's proposal to eliminate itemized deductions.
They also said they support two Carney proposals to force state employees to pay marginally more for their health care.
