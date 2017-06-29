GOP lawmaker may try derailing Oregon's new Medicaid tax

Republican Rep. Julie Parrish says she's launching a statewide effort to derail a critical $670 million health care tax approved last week to fund Medicaid.
Parrish confirmed her plans this week to challenge House Bill 2391, a tax package on health insurers and providers that was approved by the Oregon Legislature a week ago to sustain health coverage for more than 350,000 local Medicaid expansion recipients.
The bill is supposed to kick-in within the next three months. But as soon as Democratic Gov. Kate Brown signs it Parrish — one of the bill's most vocal critics due to its likely cost-shifts to patients during a still-unfolding controversy over Medicaid eligibility at the Oregon Health Authority — says she'll file initial paperwork to challenge the bill.
If she successfully gathers more than 58,000 signatures within that 90-day window, the fate of some Medicaid recipients' health care could be tossed back into limbo until voters have the final say next year.
