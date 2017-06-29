A look back at New Hampshire's legislative session

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2016 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Sununu speaks at a news conference in front of the statehouse after winning his party's nomination in Concord, N.H. Sununu got off to a rocky start with fellow Republicans this year, but the legislative session ended on a high note for him. The House gave him an early defeat by rejecting legislation targeting labor unions but worked with him to pass a budget last week. Jim Cole, File AP Photo