The Latest: Details on $100M for hurricane recovery gets OK

The Latest on work performed by the North Carolina legislature as lawmakers attempt to adjourn by this weekend (all times local):
12:55 p.m.
Details on how $100 million already set aside in the new North Carolina budget will get spent for repairs and recovery from Hurricane Matthew have received final approval by the General Assembly.
The Senate on Thursday signed off on what the House passed and sent it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature. Those funds are on top of $200 million approved by the legislature last December for Matthew's massive flooding and mountain wildfires.
The federal government also has sent hundreds of millions of dollars, although Cooper and congressional members say much more is needed.
The measure says the $100 million will be used for low-income housing and public housing repairs, stream debris removal and farm repairs. A small portion also can be used for revitalizing pastures damaged by recent drought.
3:30 a.m.
The North Carolina General Assembly is getting close to completing its annual work session.
Top House and Senate leaders say they're hopeful they can adjourn the 5½-month session sometime Thursday, or perhaps early Friday. The two chambers worked Wednesday until midnight debating bills and negotiating behind the scenes.
More than two dozen additional bills are now heading to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk, including a measure allowing local governments to let restaurants and retailers serve alcohol on Sunday mornings. Another approved bill allows Guilford County to post legal notices online, instead of in newspapers.
Still unknown is whether measures addressing renewable energy and spending by regional mental health agencies will cross the finish line. And the House could vote on creating a committee to investigate Secretary of State Elaine Marshall.
