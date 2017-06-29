The Latest: 911 call centers funding

The Latest on efforts in Springfield to secure a budget deal before a third straight fiscal year begins Saturday without one (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
The Illinois House has approved a plan to keep emergency 911 call centers funded past June 30. But the measure includes fee hikes opposed by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
The measure sponsored by Harrisburg Democratic Rep. Brandon Phelps increases the telephone surcharge for emergency services. It would go to $5 from $3.90 in Chicago and from 87 cents to $1.50 in the rest of the state. Rauner called those hikes "unacceptable."
The legislation won House approval 86-24 Thursday after a 47-2 Senate vote a day earlier.
The measure has not been sent to Rauner for action. A Democratic House leader filed a motion for a new vote. That keeps it in the House for now.
The bill is HB1811 .
4:55 a.m.
Illinois legislative leaders plan to meet again in continuing attempts to nail down a budget deal before a fiscal crisis that could erupt by Saturday.
Thursday is the ninth day of a special session called by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. He has disagreed with the General Assembly's Democratic majority for two years over a budget plan. Lawmakers are working to avoid starting a third consecutive fiscal year without an annual spending plan.
Rauner has insisted on "structural" changes to the business and political climates such as a property tax freeze and cost-cutting to workers' compensation and state employee pensions. The House approved plans addressing some of those issues Wednesday but Republicans say they're not in line with what the governor is seeking.
