June 29, 2017 1:16 PM

Options for new Rapid City arena presented

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

The mayor of Rapid City is presenting options for replacing the community's aging arena.

Mayor Steve Allender says the outdated design and size of Barnett Arena has contributed to a decline in the "top tier" events that can generate revenue for the local economy.

Allender says it comes down to two options. Remodel the current arena for nearly $25 million or build a new one for $130 million. The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2tp0fvd ) reports Allender says the number of events at the arena has dropped from 90 in 200 to less than 60 in 2016.

Allender says building a new arena will be a tough sell for citizens. Voters rejected a similar proposal for a $180 million arena in 2015. The mayor is presenting the options to local leaders and community groups.

